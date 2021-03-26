UT Martin hosts in-person Spring Preview Day April 10

The UT Martin Office of Undergraduate Admissions is hosting an in-person Spring Preview Day April 10 for high school juniors and seniors interested in UT Martin.

The event will be held from 9:00 until noon in the Elam Center.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, each student can have only one guest attend the event, masks are required to be worn at all times, and social distancing will be practiced.

There is no charge to attend preview day, but students are required to register at utm.edu/previewday.

UTM Director of Admissions Destin Tucker says, “While we’ve been conducting small-group tours since June, we know that a weekend preview day program provides an opportunity for more students to see what UT Martin has to offer.”

Check-in begins at 9:00 in the Elam Center, during which there will be an open-information fair featuring representatives from offices across campus. The students will then receive an official welcome from UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver and the admissions staff at 9:45.

At 10:15, students will attend a question-and-answer panel with current students to learn more about college life until 11:00, when students will be able to tour the campus in small groups.

For more information, contact the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 731-881-7020 or admitme@utm.edu.