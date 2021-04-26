UT Martin hosts inaugural OVC Beach Volleyball Championship this week

UT Martin is hosting the first-ever OVC Beach Volleyball Championship this Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1 at the Skyhawk Beach Volleyball Complex.

Admission is free for all three days.

The inaugural event comes after a two-week regular season where the league’s six teams played 10 league matches to determine seeding. The top two seeds receive a bye in the double-elimination tournament. Morehead State went 9-1 in OVC play on the way to claiming the No. 1 seed while Chattanooga posted a 7-3 record in league play and is the No. 2 seed.

UT Martin claimed the No. 3 seed after a 6-4 OVC mark and is followed by No. 4 seed Austin Peay (5-5), No. 5 seed Jacksonville State (3-7) and No. 6 seed Eastern Kentucky (0-10).

The first day of the OVC Championship features four matches, starting Thursday afternoon at 1:00 with No. 4 Austin Peay against No. 5 Jacksonville State. No. 3 seed UT Martin takes on No. 6 seed Eastern Kentucky that afternoon at 3:00. The Austin Peay/Jacksonville State winner advances to take on No. 1 Morehead State at 5:00, while the winner of the UT Martin/Eastern Kentucky matchup will face No. 2 Chattanooga that night at 7:00.

Friday’s schedule will also involve four matches throughout the day, starting with elimination matches at 10:00 and noon. The winners from the final two Thursday matches and the first two Friday matches will then clash at 2:00 and 4:00.

The inaugural OVC champion will be crowned at noon on Saturday as the winner of that morning’s 10:00 match will take on the winner from Friday’s 2:00 match for the league trophy.