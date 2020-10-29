The Tennessee Higher Education Commission has moved UT- Martin’s “Innovation and Product Realization Facility” to the commission’s Capital Projects Recommendation List.

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd said the $17.5 million, 50,000-square-foot innovation center is one of three recommended University of Tennessee projects.

The announcement came during the Fall meeting of the UT Board of Trustees.

The facility is a joint effort by UT Martin, Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology and Dyersburg State Community College, to support and expand workforce and economic development in rural Northwest Tennessee.

Reports said the Innovation and Product Realization Facility will be located on the main campus, and will combine educational facilities, entrepreneurial centers and manufacturing workshops.

UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver said the prospect of the innovation center comes at a critical time, as the university seeks innovative ways to support students and contribute to the regions economic development.