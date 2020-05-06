UT Martin will welcome back students to campus this fall, after University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd announced Wednesday that all UT campuses will go back to in-person classes this fall.

For the safety of students and faculty in the midst of the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the UT system announced the transition of in-person spring classes to an online platform on March 11.

UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

UT Martin’s summer classes will still be online-only.

Last month, UT Martin created a task force to look at specific needs for the campus community to safely re-open the campus and transition back to in-person classes.