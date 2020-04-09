A UT-Martin lecturer has dipped into his own pockets to help students affected by the closing of the university.

Charles Lewis, lecturer of music, purchased five keyboards and delivered them to individuals in West and Middle Tennessee, after some students began struggling with the shift to an online class.

Even with the incorporation of a virtual piano, at least 20-percent of the students in his class were still falling behind.

University reports said to help the transition, Lewis searched online and was able to purchase the keyboards throughout Tennessee and Kentucky.

When asked about his actions, Lewis said he felt he had to do something for the struggling students, who were previously very confident in what they were doing, making very good grades, and playing everything they were asked to play.

Lewis added that he is using the experience to readjust how he works with students, and to be more attentive to the struggles they are going through.