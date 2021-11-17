UT-Martin Looking for Win and Football Playoff Bye

The UT-Martin Skyhawks football team will go for their 10th straight win on Saturday, when they end regular season play at Southeast Missouri State.

With a win on Saturday, the nations 8th ranked Skyhawks can also lock up a first round FCS playoff bye, should they maintain their current national ranking.

During media day this week, coach Jason Simpson talked about playing the Redhawks for the second time this year.(AUDIO)

With the Skyhawks winning the Ohio Valley Conference championship last Saturday at Tennessee Tech, coach Simpson was asked about his family’s reaction to the season success.(AUDIO)

Kickoff of Saturday’s UT-Martin at Southeast Missouri State game in Cape Girardeau will begin at 1:00, with broadcast on WCMT starting at 12:30.