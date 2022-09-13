UT Martin MBB announces home-heavy nonconference schedule for 2022-23 campaign

Seven home contests and five first-time opponents grace the 2022-23 UT Martin men’s basketball 13-game nonconference schedule.

The Skyhawks’ seven home nonconference outings are tied for the most in the school’s Division I Era (since 1992), equaling the total from the 2016-17 and 2013-14 seasons. In addition, the Skyhawks take on Pitt, Youngstown State, Prairie View A&M, McNeese State, and Chicago State for the first time ever.

Overall, UT Martin will lace them up against teams from 14 different conferences before the 18-game OVC schedule begins on December 29.

The 2022-23 season officially begins November 7 when UT Martin visits Pitt out of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Skyhawks will then make the 65-mile trek to Youngstown State for a November 9 matchup, taking on a Penguin squad who won 19 games and made the postseason a year ago.

UT Martin’s home opener is set for November 12 against Champion Christian out of Hot Springs, Arkansas. Three days later, the Skyhawks return to the Elam Center to take on Harris-Stowe out of St. Louis, Missouri.

A November 18 trip to Southeastern Conference opponent Ole Miss is next on the docket before UT Martin hosts Prairie View A&M on November 20. The Skyhawks will then take the short 140-mile drive to Arkansas State on November 22, renewing a rivalry with the Sun Belt Conference foe.

McNeese State, coached by former UT Martin assistant John Aiken, visits the Elam Center on November 28. The Skyhawks travel to 2021-22 postseason participant UNC Asheville – the only returning nonconference opponent to appear on this year’s slate – on December 3.

Following an eight-day layoff to focus on finals, UT Martin plays host to Chicago State and nearby rival Bethel on December 11 and December 13, respectively.

The Skyhawks will make their second trip to Bowling Green State in the last five years on December 17 before a December 19 home outing against Crowley’s Ridge out of Paragould, Arkansas concludes the nonconference portion of the schedule.

UT Martin will play an 18-game double round-robin OVC schedule featuring home-and-home series against Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Little Rock, Morehead State, SIUE, Southeast Missouri, Southern Indiana, Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech.

The league’s schedule runs through February 25 before the OVC Championship takes place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana March 1-4.

(UTM Sports Information)