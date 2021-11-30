UT Martin MBB collides against Middle Tennessee for first of two meetings over 11-day stretch

The UT Martin men’s basketball squad starts off a rare home-and home non-conference series with a game Wednesday night at in-state rival Middle Tennessee. Tipoff is set for 6:00.

The Skyhawks, who will host the Blue Raiders at the Elam Center next Saturday, are taking part in their first non-conference home-and-home series since playing Mississippi Valley State twice during the 2003-04 season. This will be UT Martin’s first trip to the Murphy Center in nearly a decade as the Skyhawks have split their four matchups against Middle Tennessee (all in Murfreesboro) since the Blue Raiders departed the OVC in 2000.

UT Martin (3-4) is coming off a tough 81-66 road loss at Western Kentucky on Saturday. The Skyhawks led for over 21 minutes of clock time – including a five-point advantage with 10:38 to go – but the Hilltoppers closed out the contest on a 29-9 run. Darius Simmons poured in a season-best 21 points while David Didenko and KJ Simon registered 15 and 12 points, respectively, for UT Martin.

Three-point shooting has been a major storyline lately for the Skyhawks, who have knocked down 41 percent (34-for-83) of their attempts from downtown over the last three outings. That includes a 60 percent clip (9-of-15) against North Dakota on Nov. 21 and a season-best 13 trifectas last time out at Western Kentucky.

Middle Tennessee (6-1) is off to a fast start in 2021-22, already passing their season win total from a year ago through seven games. The Blue Raiders entered the week ranking 10th nationally in turnovers forced (19.86 per game) and are conceding just 60.3 points per contest.

On Saturday, Middle Tennessee doubled up in-state NAIA foe Bryan College by a 96-48 margin at home. Tyler Millin’s 13 points paced a balanced offensive attack as all four of the Blue Raiders’ double-digit scorers came off the bench.