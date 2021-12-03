UT Martin MBB concludes three-game road swing with Saturday outing at Western Illinois

Playing in its third different state in eight days, the UT Martin men’s basketball team close out a nonconference road swing at Western Illinois on Saturday.

It’s the fourth consecutive year that UT Martin (3-5) and the Leathernecks (6-2) square off on the hardwood. The Skyhawks are 3-1 all-time against Western Illinois, including a 1-0 mark at Western Hall in Macomb. However, the Leathernecks’ lone win in the all-time series came last season – an 81-63 decision at the Elam Center on Dec. 20.

UT Martin is coming off a 73-61 setback at Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, its second straight matchup against a Conference USA opponent. Despite the fact that the backcourt trio of Darius Simmons (17 points), Koby Jeffries (career-best 11 points) and KJ Simon (10 points) all reached double figures, the Skyhawks managed a season-low scoring output.

Simon has scored in double digits in all eight games this season while Simmons has evolved into a lethal scorer – pouring in 18.7 points per outing over the last three contests (leading UT Martin in scoring all three times).

A year after head coach Rob Jeter went 7-15 in his debut season at Western Illinois, he has guided the program to a 6-2 mark in 2021-22. The Leathernecks rank fourth nationally in rebounding, hauling in 43.5 boards per contest.

Western Illinois, who began its season with a 75-74 win at Nebraska on Nov. 9, will put its perfect 4-0 home record on the line. This past week in Western Hall, the Leathernecks defeated a pair of Mid-American Conference opponents by double digits – toppling Miami (Ohio) by a 79-67 margin on Nov. 27 and Ball State by a score of 93-80 on Dec. 1. In those games, Western Illinois combined to made 29 trifectas while shooting 49.2 percent (29-for-59) from deep.

Saturday’s tipoff from Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois is set for 1:00.