UT Martin MBB looks to split OVC road trip against Eastern Illinois in a Saturday matinee

The UT Martin men’s basketball squad looks to get back in the win column when it puts the finishing touches on a brief two-game road swing at OVC foe Eastern Illinois.

Tipoff from Lantz Arena in Charleston, Ill. is set for 3:30 Saturday.

The Skyhawks (8-17, 4-9 OVC) will try to avenge a 58-53 setback to the Panthers from Jan. 27. In that game, UT Martin could only manage a season-low scoring output despite big performances from the frontcourt duo of Bernie Andre (18 points, season-high 12 rebounds) and KK Curry (16 points, five rebounds, three blocks, two steals).

Although Lantz Arena has not been particularly friendly to the Skyhawks in the last several years, UT Martin snapped a five-game losing skid in the arena with a 73-68 triumph in last season’s finale. That win capped off the Skyhawks’ first season sweep over Eastern Illinois since the 2014-15 campaign.

UT Martin is coming off a 71-63 setback at the hands of SIUE on Thursday night. Andre’s 12 points led a balanced scoring attack but the Skyhawks were outscored by a 14-7 margin over the final 4:12. Koby Jeffries (11 points), Mikel Henderson (10 points) and Curry (10) also reached double figures in the scoring column for UT Martin.

On Thursday, the Panthers (4-20, 2-9 OVC) were defeated at home by Tennessee Tech as the Golden Eagles claimed a 73-62 win in the second meeting between the two schools in four days. Eastern Illinois won the turnover battle by a 19-6 margin but Tennessee Tech made 58 percent (29-for-50) of its field goal tries. Paul Bizimana continued his superb freshman campaign with a team-best 17 points while Kashawn Charles (14 points) and Dan Luers (13 points) also performed well.

Luers has proven to be one of the league’s most lethal long-range shooters as the sophomore tops the OVC with a sizzling 59.3 percent three-point field goal percentage (16-of-27) in conference play.