UT Martin MBB returns to Elam Center for MTSU rematch Saturday

For the first time in 17 days, the UT Martin men’s basketball squad will play in front of the home crowd Saturday as the Skyhawks complete a home-and-home series against Middle Tennessee.

UT Martin (3-6) looks for revenge against the Blue Raiders, who claimed a 73-61 win against the Skyhawks in Murfreesboro on Dec. 1. Darius Simmons (17 points), Koby Jeffries (11) and KJ Simon (10) each scored in double figures for UT Martin in a contest that featured seven lead changes and six ties.

The Skyhawks are coming off a tough 81-64 setback at Western Illinois last Saturday, the last stop in a three-game road swing that spanned two weeks. For the first time this season against a Division I opponent, UT Martin placed four scorers in double figures – a list that included Simon (19 points, career-best 12 rebounds), Simmons (11), KK Curry (10) and Chris Nix (10).

A month in to the 2021-22 season, the Skyhawks lead the Ohio Valley Conference in rebounding (38.7 boards per outing) – ranking in the top-50 nationally in that category entering the week.

The matchup marks the first time that Middle Tennessee has visited the Elam Center since Jan. 29, 2000. Six of UT Martin’s nine victories in the all-time series against the Blue Raiders have occurred on its home court.

Middle Tennessee (7-2) last played on Saturday, a 93-87 road setback at Murray State. The Blue Raiders sank a season-high 13 three-pointers and were led by Josh Jefferson, who went off for a career-high 29 points. Donovan Sims (21 points) and Eli Lawrence (13 points) also scored in double figures.

Against the Skyhawks earlier this month, Lawrence was responsible for a game-high 19 points while Sims (15) and Tyler Millin (11) also reached double figures in the scoring column.

Tip-off for Saturday night’s game is at 8:00.