UT Martin MBB returns to Elam Center for pre-Thanksgiving matinee against Carver College

The UT Martin men’s basketball squad looks to even its early season record Wednesday afternoon when it hosts the Carver College Cougars at the Elam Center. Tipoff time is set for 2:00.

The Skyhawks (2-3) are coming off their first Division I victory of the season, turning away North Dakota by a 77-72 margin on Sunday at the Paradise Classic in Boca Raton, Fla. UT Martin shot a season-best 54.7 percent (29-for-53) and made nine of its 15 three-point tries for a 60 percent clip.

KJ Simon (17.8 points per contest) and KK Curry (16.4) have guided the Skyhawks in scoring so far in 2021-22, combining for 46.6 percent of the squad’s points through five games. That duo has won each of the first two Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week awards this season.

However, UT Martin has proven to not just be a two-man show offensively. Mikel Henderson (15) and Chris Nix (14) each set career-highs in scoring in the Paradise Classic opener against Florida Atlantic while Koby Jeffries registered a career-high 11 points during Saturday’s outing against Troy. David Didenko (11 points at Tennessee on Nov. 9) and Darius Simmons (19 points against Miami-Hamilton on Nov. 13) have also scored in double figures this season.

A National Christian College Athletic Association member out of Atlanta, Ga., Carver College (0-2) gained notoriety around the college basketball world last season when it played 19 NCAA Division I opponents. After opening their 2021-22 slate against a pair of NAIA squads, the Cougars have scheduled 18 consecutive Division I road exhibitions over a 53-day span (the Skyhawks are eighth on the list).

Carver College is coming off a 98-54 loss at McNeese on Monday. Dyllon Scott tossed in a game-high 16 points while Bryson Scott (12) and Antwon Ferrell (10) also scored in double figures but the Cougars were hampered by 27 turnovers.