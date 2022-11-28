UT Martin MBB squares off against McNeese for the first time in school history Monday night

The UT Martin men’s basketball team closes out November with a Monday night matchup against the McNeese Cowboys at 6:00 at the Elam Center. Airtime on WCMT is at 5:30 with Chris Brinkey and Eddie Suiter.

McNeese is the fourth and final first-time opponent on the Skyhawks’ 2022-23 schedule as UT Martin faces a Southland Conference opponent for the first time since a 104-79 victory over Northwestern State in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament first round on March 9, 2015. The Skyhawks were then coached by current McNeese athletic director Heath Schroyer while Cowboy head coach John Aiken was in his first of two seasons as an assistant on UT Martin’s staff.

The Skyhawks (3-4) are looking to extend their home winning streak to four as UT Martin is averaging 100.0 points per contest over its first three games inside the Elam Center in 2022-23. Parker Stewart (17.7 points per game), KJ Simon (17.5), Chris Nix (11.7), KK Curry (11.3) and Jalen Myers (11.0) are all averaging double figures in the scoring column in home games so far this season.

Back in action after a five-day layoff, the Skyhawks are coming off a slim 70-64 road setback at Arkansas State. UT Martin led by eight points with 7:29 left and led with under a minute to play before the host Red Wolves ended the game with eight unanswered points. The backcourt trio of Stewart (15 points), Simon (14 points) and Jordan Sears (12 points) each scored in double figures for UT Martin.

McNeese (2-4) fell by an 89-60 margin at No. 7 Baylor on Wednesday. In that game, the Cowboys were within a single possession with five minutes to go in the opening half but Baylor shot 60 percent (18-of-30) with eight 3-pointers over the final 20 minutes. Johnathan Massie and Zach Scott tied for the team lead with 12 points apiece for McNeese while Christian Shumate (nine points, game-high 10 rebounds) narrowly missed out on his third double-double of the season.

(UTM Sports Information)