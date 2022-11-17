UT Martin MBB squares off against Ole Miss for second time in the last three seasons

Winners of two straight contests, the UT Martin men’s basketball team goes back on the road for a matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels Friday night at 6:30 on SEC Network Plus.

The Skyhawks (2-2) have found an offensive rhythm over their last two contests, putting up 220 combined points. That ties a school record for the most points over a two-game span as UT Martin also dialed up 220 points in back-to-back games during the 1986-87, 1983-84 and 1969-70 seasons.

Preseason OVC Player of the Year KJ Simon (17.5 points per game), Jalen Myers (16.5), Parker Stewart (16.0) and Chris Nix (14.0) are all averaging double figures in the scoring column over the last two outings. As a team, the Skyhawks have combined to shoot an even 54 percent (87-of-161) from the floor and account for a 55:20 assist-to-turnover ratio in that span.

Overall, UT Martin leads the OVC in seven different statistical categories: scoring offense (87.5 points per game), scoring margin (+15.5 points), rebounding (46.3 per contest), rebounding margin (+8.3), assists (19.3 per outing), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.5) and steals (11.3 per game).

The Preseason All-OVC duo of Simon and Stewart have helped boost the Skyhawks early. Simon’s 30 field goals made are the fourth-highest total in NCAA Division I men’s basketball while Stewart’s 15 steals are the most in the country.

Ole Miss (3-0) continued its undefeated start to the season with a 70-58 home triumph over Chattanooga on Tuesday. The game was evened up at 33-all at the halftime break but the Rebels held the visiting Mocs to just 32.1 percent shooting (9-of-28) in the final 20 minutes. Matthew Murrell poured in a season-high 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting (including six treys) while TJ Caldwell provided 10 points off the bench.