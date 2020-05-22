The University of Tennessee-Martin will hold their Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremonies Friday morning without public participation.

The 9:00 event will be streamed on the UT-Martin Facebook page and You Tube.

Army Master Sgt. Conrad Begaye, a senior military science instructor at the university, will serve as the keynote speaker.

During his military career, Sgt. Begaye has been awarded such honors as the Silver Star, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

Lt. Col. Rodric McClain, professor of Military Science at UT-Martin, will serve as the master of ceremonies, with comments delivered by Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver.