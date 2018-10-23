The UT-Martin men’s basketball team was selected to finish 11th, in the 12 team Ohio Valley Conference, during media day voting on Tuesday.

Skyhawks redshirt senior Fatodd Lewis was selected to the 12-man Preseason All-OVC Team, after averaging just over 12-points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season.

Lewis became the fourth player in UT-Martin history to record a triple double, when he recorded 34-points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists against UC Clermont last December.

Media day voting put Belmont as the preseason OVC favorite, just ahead of Murray State, with the Bruins Drew Windler selected as the Preseason Player of the Year.

