The UT Martin men’s basketball program has picked up three nonconference games over the next eight days, including a trip to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Skyhawks head to No. 5 Illinois on Saturday, December 5 before hosting Bethel on Monday, December 7 and then to Knoxville and No. 13 Tennessee on Wednesday, December 9.

These contests join Evansville (Dec. 2) and Ole Miss (Dec. 22) as non-OVC games for UT Martin during the 2020-21 season.

The matchup against Illinois is set for 8:00 and airs nationally on the Big Ten Network. It will be the fourth time that the Skyhawks and the Fighting Illini square off on the hardwood. The last time UT Martin visited the State Farm Center, the game was tight until the final buzzer before the Skyhawks ultimately fell by a narrow 77-74 margin on November 12, 2017.

Illinois is off to a 3-0 start in 2020-21, ahead of a top-five showdown against No. 2 Baylor in the Jimmy V Classic tomorrow night. Head coach Brad Underwood is in his fourth season as the Fighting Illini head coach as he returns four starters from last year’s squad who finished 21-10 overall with a 13-7 record in the Big Ten Conference.

UT Martin is 31-21 all-time against Bethel, winning the last 13 contests against the NAIA program from nearby McKenzie. The game – which will tipoff at 2:00 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center – will be the first time these two in-state squads have played in an official capacity since a 95-82 Skyhawk victory on November 27, 2013.

Bethel is currently 2-1 this season, defeating Brescia (109-93) on Nov. 16, falling 95-70 to Lindsey Wilson College on Nov. 21 and winning 98-82 over Blue Mountain College on November 30. Jeff Britt is in his 21st season as head coach of the Wildcat program and is coming off a 19-12 campaign in 2019-20.

UT Martin will visit Thompson-Boling Arena for the fifth time in school history as the Skyhawks and Volunteers will square off at 6:00 on SEC Network+. UT Martin’s last trip to Knoxville was on December 29, 2010 as the Skyhawks battled throughout before falling by a 68-62 margin.

The December 9 matchup will serve as the 2020-21 season opener for the Volunteers, who return four starters off last year’s team that finished 17-14 overall and 9-9 in the SEC. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes owns 709 career victories over 33 seasons as a collegiate head coach and is 105-64 in his five-year tenure with the Volunteers.