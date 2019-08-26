UT Martin head basketball coach Anthony Stewart has announced the additions of two new juniors to the Skyhawks program in Jordan Pierce and Hannes Polla.

Polla joins the Skyhawks after spending the last two seasons at the University of Oklahoma, while Pierce comes from the University of Dayton by way of Odessa College.

Polla, a native of Finland, stands at 6’11 and 270 lbs. His two seasons at Oklahoma saw him play 104 minutes through 32 games. His 34 points and 28 rebounds helped the Sooners to 38 combined wins and two trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Last season, Pierce helped Odessa to a (28-7) record as the Wranglers made it to the Elite Eight round of the NJCAA Tournament. He averaged 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while leading his squad with 22 blocks as a sophomore.

Polla and Pierce are two of ten newcomers to the Skyhawks basketball program this season, joining five returners who made it to the second round of the OVC Tournament last season.