UT Martin men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart died Sunday afternoon at his home. The cause of death is unknown.

He was 50 years old.

Coach Stewart had been for preparing his team for his fifth season for later this month.

A native of Akron, Ohio, Stewart graduated from Mount Union with a bachelors degree in business management in 1993 before completing his masters degree in business administration from Chancellor University in Cleveland, Ohio in 2006.

He was married and had three children.

(The story is developing.)