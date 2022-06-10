UT Martin men’s rodeo team to compete at College National Finals Rodeo

Four UT Martin cowboys are representing the Skyhawk men’s team at the College National Finals Rodeo running Sunday through Saturday in Casper, Wyoming.

UT Martin Rodeo Coach John Luthi tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Luthi, the 2022 Ozark Region Coach of the Year, is making his final appearance at the CNFR as the UT Martin head coach announced his intent to retire at the end of June. Luthi has guided the Skyhawk cowboys to eight top-10 CNFR team finishes since 2005, including the program’s first-ever national championship in 2014.

The Skyhawks men’s team qualified for the 2022 CNFR after finishing second in the Ozark Region with 5,145 points during its 10-rodeo schedule.

The Skyhawks are ranked 14th nationally and are making their 47th appearance in the last 48 years as a squad.