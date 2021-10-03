UT Martin men’s team places 2nd, women finish 6th in second rodeo of fall at West Alabama

The UT Martin rodeo teams put on a good showing at West Alabama over the weekend, finishing second place in the men’s standings and placing sixth in the women’s standings.

The Skyhawk cowboys posted 490 points, trailing only Missouri Valley College (945). On the women’s side, UT Martin dialed up 150 points as host West Alabama put together 405 points to finish first.

In bareback riding, Stetson Bierman managed points in all three phases as he placed third in the short go (68), fifth in average (132) and split fifth in the opening round (64). Job Dunlavey’s 64-point effort in the short round was good enough for sixth place.

Will McCraw came away with points for UT Martin in the calf roping event as his time of 10.3 seconds in the first round was good enough to split third.

A pair of Skyhawk cowgirls garnered points in breakaway roping, paced by Jasmin Bakri’s third-place performance in both average (6.1) and in the short round (2.8). Emma Kate Wilder delivered points with a 6.5 average (fourth), 2.9 first go (split fourth) and a 3.6 in the short round (fifth).

Jack Smithson was amongst the best in the short round of the saddle bronc riding event as the senior from Springfield, Tenn. collected a score of 66 points to rank second.

In steer wrestling, Logan Neal’s 13.2 average ranked second while his 6.5 short go time and 6.7 opening round time ranked third and sixth, respectively. Cole Harmon was additionally responsible for points as he placed fifth in the first round (6.6) and sixth in both average (22.3) and in the short go (15.7).

Three UT Martin cowgirls managed points in goat tying. Grace Bryant’s 8.6 in the opening round was the third-best time while Kailey Schmidt split fifth in the first round (8.7), placed sixth in average (17.8) and finished sixth in the short go (9.1). Bakri equaled Schmidt’s time in the first round (8.7) and split fifth as a result.

The Skyhawk tandem of McCraw and Cole Walker showed out in team roping. Their 12.7 average and 5.7 in the short round were both the best times in the field while their 7.0 flat in the opening go ranked third.

UT Martin will enjoy an off week before resuming its fall slate on Oct. 14-16 at a rodeo hosted by Three Rivers College in Sikeston, Mo.

(UTM Sports Information)