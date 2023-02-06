UT Martin men’s, women’s basketball teams drop pair of games to Lindenwood

The UT Martin men’s and women’s basketball teams dropped a pair of games to Lindenwood Saturday.

In the women’s game, UTM sophomore Shae Littleford scored a career-best 29 points in the 84-75 losing effort, dropping the women’s team to a (9-13) overall record and (6-6) in the OVC.

In the men’s game Saturday, Jordan Sears led the Skyhawks with 19 points, but UT Martin lost 80-75. The Skyhawks are now (15-10) overall and (7-5) in the OVC.

UT Martin completes a three-game OVC road swing Thursday night at Eastern Illinois with airtime at 4:30 on WCMT.

The women’s team is back in action Monday night with a non-conference make-up game at Evansville.