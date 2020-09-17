Both UT-Martin and Murray State have been recognized among the top universities in the South.

The recognition came from the U.S. News & World Report, which ranks schools in categories including best regional universities, best colleges for veterans, and best value schools.

UT Martin ranked 13th in the South as a top public institution, 30th out of all regional southern universities, and 49th as a best value school in the South.

The university was also designated a “veteran-friendly campus” with a 17th place ranking for best colleges for veterans in the South.

Murray State was ranked 26th in the “Best Regional Universities in the South” category and is the highest-ranked regional public university in Kentucky.

Murray State also ranked 11th among peer institutions in the “Top Public Regional Universities in the South” category, along with being recognized in the “A-plus Schools for B Students” category.