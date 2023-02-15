UT-Martin Museum Now Hosting Public Civil Rights Exhibition

The UT-Martin J. Houston Gordon Museum is now hosting a Civil Rights display.

“I Am a Man”: Photographs of the Civil Rights Movement, 1960-1970, is an exhibition of Exhibits USA.

The exhibit features a wide range of photographs taken by amateurs, local journalists and internationally known photographers.

The event will include historic photos of protesters from the “I Am a Man” march, to those seated at segregated lunch counters, along with other rare shots not seen until now.

Public viewing of the Civil Rights exhibit will take place until March 10th at the J. Houston Gordon Museum, located off the Paul Meek Library lobby.

Viewing will be weekdays from 8:30 until 4:30.