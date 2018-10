Beaten down early to a score of 7 – 21 at the end of the first quarter, the Skyhawks surged ahead with a lead of 31 – 21 by halftime against the Colonels.

This lead would not last as the Colonels rebounded and barely won the game by 35 -34.

The Skyhawks will play against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on the 20th of this month.

