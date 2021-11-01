UT-Martin Now Ranked 11th in the Nation in Football

Following their seventh straight win, the UT-Martin Skyhawks football team has moved up to No.11 in the nation in the latest FCS Coaches Poll.

Coach Jason Simpson’s Skyhawks are now (7-1) on the year, (3-0) in the Ohio Valley Conference, following their 17-16 come-from-behind win over Austin Peay on Saturday at Hardy Graham Stadium.

The Skyhawks No. 11 ranking is the highest position for the program since Week 11 of the 2006 season, when UT-Martin was ranked No. 8 in both national polls.

UT-Martin will close out their regular season home schedule on Saturday, when they host Tennessee State with a 2:00 kickoff.