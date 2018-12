UT Martin has announced its administrative offices will be closed December 24th through the 28th for the winter holiday and January 1st for New Year’s Day.

Erin Chesnut, from the Office of University Relations, says the holiday hours apply to offices on the main campus and at the five centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville.

Offices will be open regular business hours on Monday, December 31st, and Wednesday, January 2nd.

Spring semester classes at UTM begin January 10th.