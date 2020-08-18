UT Martin will sign the “Skyhawk Creed” into effect Friday morning at 9:00 in front of the Skyhawk banner at the Boling University Center.

The document was created in response to students’ concerns of social injustices on campus and represents the values and mission of the university, which strives to foster a diverse and inclusive community.

The creed, based on the principles of “respect,” “responsibility” and “right choices,” will be signed by UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, Interim Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Dr. Mark McCloud, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Andy Lewter, Student Government Association President Hunter McCloud and the Black Student Association President Kaylin Bailey as representatives of the entire university community.

“The creed came about from discussions from students being upset that people here could be mistreated based upon race or gender, or any other thing that can make us different,” said McCloud. “The whole concept of the creed is… as voluntary members of this community, as students, as staff, as faculty, we believe that people should be respected. We believe we need to take responsibility for our actions and hold other people accountable for theirs. We also believe that the right choice is to create an environment where people are free to belong.”

The event is closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the program will be recorded for later viewing.