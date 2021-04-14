UT Martin opens OVC Soccer Championship play with Thursday matchup against SIUE

The third-seeded UT Martin soccer team takes its four-game winning streak into the OVC Soccer Championship with a semifinal matchup Thursday against second-seeded SIUE.

Action from Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky gets underway at 2:00 and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

UT Martin is looking to win its third OVC Soccer Championship crown in program history and first since 2012. The Skyhawks are 9-13-2 in the championship field all-time while appearing in the semifinal round for the eighth time.

The Skyhawks enter the tournament field with a 6-3-1 mark and as one of the hottest teams in the league. Since March 23, UT Martin has not lost a match while going 4-0-1 during that span. The squad has especially turned up its intensity on the offensive end recently, scoring 11 goals in their last three matches while outscoring their opponents by eight.

UT Martin features three All-OVC honorees in forward Emely van der Vliet, defender Maria Castaldo and goalkeeper Erica Myers. Van der Vliet was also named the OVC Freshman of the Year and to the All-Newcomer team after leading the OVC in several offensive categories including goals (seven), shots (36), shots per game (3.6), goals per game (0.7) and game-winning goals (three) while also ranking amongst league leaders with 15 points. Castaldo garnered her second All-OVC first team honor in as many years as an anchor to a stingy defensive backline for the Skyhawks which posted four shutouts while Myers’ four shutouts ranked second in the OVC while sitting third in the league in goals against average (0.86) and fifth in save percentage (79.5).

Another top contributor for the Skyhawks is junior forward Jill Hildreth who ranks fourth in the league with five goals – scoring each of those in the last three matches. Meanwhile, the pair of Jaden Hildreth and Hendrikje Baurmann are tied for the team lead with three assists each.

SIUE is 6-2-2 on the season to finish second in the league standings. The Cougars feature three postseason honorees including OVC Forward of the Year MacKenzie Litzsinger who scored six goals and four assists to earn All-OVC first team honors. Lily Schnieders was tabbed to the All-OVC second team after tallying five goals and six assists while Matea Diekema was named to the All-Newcomer squad.

The high-powered Cougar offense leads the league in shots (177), points (69), goals (23) and assists (23) while ranking second with four shutouts on the year.

Thursday’s matchup marks the 17th meeting between the two programs in series history with UT Martin holding a 9-6 advantage. SIUE has won the last two contests – including a 2-0 matchup back on March 12 in Edwardsville. The two teams have met twice in the OVC Soccer Championship with both teams picking up a victory.