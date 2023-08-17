UT Martin “Orange and Blue Blitz” to visit five Martin locations Saturday
UT Martin student-athletes converge Saturday for the inaugural “Orange and Blue Blitz” at five local businesses.
The event features student-athletes from all Skyhawk fall sports teams, scattered throughout Martin at partnering businesses.
Martin Area Farmer’s Market
101 Main St.
8-10 a.m.
Vantage Coffee Roasters
129 Neal St.
8-10 a.m.
Higher Ground Coffee
145 Commons Dr.
8-10 a.m.
Walmart
134 Courtright Rd.
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Zaxby’s
161 Commons Dr.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Slated to appear at the five locations are representatives from the back-to-back defending OVC champion UT Martin football team, reigning OVC regular season champion Skyhawk volleyball squad and UT Martin cross country, equestrian, golf, rifle, rodeo and soccer programs. The student-athletes will meet and greet fans, sign autographs, take photos and hand out various free promotional items.
For more information on the event, visit utmsports.com.
(UTM Sports Information)