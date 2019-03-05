The University of Tennessee at Martin has announced their partnership with Tyson Foods.

The university has added chickens to the list of animals students will work with during agricultural production courses.

With the partnership, Tyson will now provide the birds, which will be housed in a renovated barn facility on the UT Martin Teaching Farm.

The facility officially opened March 1st with a ribbon-cutting ceremony including Tyson representatives, as well as UT-Martin faculty and students from the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences.