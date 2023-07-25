UT Martin picked to finish third in Big South-OVC preseason poll; six Skyhawks tabbed Players to Watch

Following back-to-back OVC championships, the UT Martin football team is picked to finish third in the inaugural Big South-OVC Football Association Preseason Poll – as voted on by the league’s head coaches. Additionally, six Skyhawks were tabbed to the Preseason Players to Watch list.

The Skyhawks earned 85 total points – including one first place vote – to rank third overall. Leading the way was fellow OVC co-champion Southeast Missouri with 96 points (six first place votes) followed by Big South champion Gardner-Webb as the runner-up. Rounding out the group was Tennessee Tech (58) in fourth place followed by Tennessee State (57), Bryant (48), Lindenwood (45), Eastern Illinois (33), Charleston Southern (30) and Robert Morris (12).

Along with the team’s predicted finish, the association released its loaded Preseason Players to Watch honorees with the group of Sam Franklin (running back), DeVonte Tanksley (wide receiver), DJ Nelson (tight end), Gavin Olson (offensive line), Lamar Morgan (offensive line) and Daylan Dotson (defensive end) highlighting the squad.

A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Franklin was named OVC Freshman of the Year while also garnering spots on the All-OVC second team and All-Newcomer squad. Franklin ranked fifth in the OVC in total rushing yards (676) despite having almost 25 less carries than any player who ranked ahead of him. He finished the season with 85 rushes to average 8.0 yards/carry, while scoring eight touchdowns. A finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, Franklin scored a season-best three touchdowns in a win over Lindenwood while adding two scores and a season-high 157 rushing yards against Murray State.

Tanksley played a big role for the Skyhawks on his way to All-OVC second team and All-Newcomer honors. He tallied 53 receptions for 653 yards while catching one touchdown. He ranked sixth in the OVC with 653 yards while averaging 12.3 yards per reception and 65.3 yards per game. The Belle Glade, Florida native’s best game came at Murray State where he set a program Division I record with 220 yards on nine catches.

Nelson burst onto the scene in his first full season as a Skyhawk contributor to claim All-OVC first team and All-Newcomer honors in 2022. The York, Ala. native led all tight ends in the OVC with 21 receptions, 267 yards and six touchdowns. His six touchdowns ranked tied fourth in the OVC. The best game of his young career came against Tennessee Tech when he recorded career-highs in yards (95) and touchdowns (two).

Olson is a four-year starter and two-time All-OVC performer after starting all 11 games last season at left tackle. He graded out at 86 percent or better in each game while tallying 82 knockdowns. The Memphis native helped anchor an offensive unit which ranked sixth nationally in sacks allowed while allowing just two sacks on 401 dropbacks. The senior tackle has been a mainstay on the unit by starting since he was a true freshman while playing 793 snaps in 2022.

Morgan earned his second consecutive All-OVC honor after playing 793 snaps and starting in all 11 games at right tackle. The Detroit, Michigan native graded out at 81 percent or better in each game while tallying 62 knockdowns. He helped anchor an offensive unit which ranked sixth nationally in sacks allowed while sitting 19th in passing offense (269.4 ypg) and 20th in scoring offense (34.7).

Dotson had a breakout season en route to earning All-OVC first team and numerous All-American honors in 2022. He proved to be a ferocious presence in the backfield after tallying 48 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He also notched 15 quarterback hurries, five forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. The Savannah, Georgia native ranked ninth nationally in sacks (9.5) and 14th in tackles for loss (14.5).

Season ticket packages and single-game ticket sales for Skyhawk football are now available. For more information or to purchase your tickets today, visit the Skyhawk Ticket Office, located in Room 1091 in the Skyhawk Fieldhouse, call (731) 881-7207 or purchase online.