UT-Martin’s Emanye Robertson has been named the Ohio Valley Conference “Defensive Player of the Year” by the league head coaches and communication directors.

Belmont’s Darby Maggard was selected the “Player of the Year”, with Murray State’s Macey Turley the “Freshman of the Year” and Tennessee Tech’s Kim Rosamond the “Coach of the Year”.

Robertson leads the OVC with 2.8 steals per game, and has 51 for the year.

She also is second in the OVC in assists with 4.8 per game, and has scored in double digits in 18 games this season.

The women Skyhawks Chelsey Perry was selected to the All-OVC Second Team, with Brittni Moore named to the “All Newcomer Squad”.