The University of Tennessee-Martin has seen an increase in on-time graduations, due to a new program.

In the fall of 2016, “Soar in Four” was implemented to increase the four year graduation rate.

With the first graduating class from the program in May, university officials say the four year graduation rate increased 10.8-percent.

“Soar in Four” encouraged students to take at least 15 hours per semester to achieve the goal.

In 2015, UT Martin’s four-year graduation rate was 23.5 percent, which increased to 34.3 percent in 2019.

University Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver says “Soar in Four” cannot take complete responsibility for the increased rate, but it is a major factor when evaluating the success of retention over the past four years.