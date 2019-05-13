Board members at Everett-Stewart Regional Airport will soon announce the winner of a public relations competition by UT-Martin students.

Four teams of graduating Seniors performed the task for the airport, with a monetary prize to be awarded to the selected winner.

During their latest board meeting, UT-Martin Communications Department professor Dr. Richard Robinson spoke about the request from Airport board Chairman Wayne McCreight.

Board members were scheduled to announce the winner at last weeks meeting, but an additional revue of the teams work was suggested.

Chairman McCreight then announced that a decision would be made within the next week to 10 days.