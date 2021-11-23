UT Martin Public Safety initiates “Operation Blue Light”

The UT Martin Department of Public Safety is initiating a new program called “Operation Blue Light.”

Effective immediately, UTM officers will patrol campus with a solid blue light illuminated on top of all marked UT Martin police cars after sunset.

Director of Public Safety Chief Monte Belew says, “We hope Operation Blue Light will bring additional patrol visibility to the campus, as well as allow students to see where we are in case any assistance is needed. When driving by campus, you do not have to yield to the UT Martin police cars when in a solid blue status. We will continue to use the standard flashing lights and siren for emergencies and traffic stops.”

UT Martin officers are on patrol 24/7 and available at 731-881-7777.

For more information about Operation Blue Light, contact Chief Belew at mbelew3@utm.edu.