UT Martin ranks 2nd in OVC Commissioner’s Cup standings through conclusion of fall championship season

A mere seven months after UT Martin earned its highest OVC Commissioner’s Cup finish in school history, the league announced Monday that the Skyhawks are currently sitting in second place in the first edition of the 2022-23 standings.

UT Martin has piled up 36 points through the OVC fall championships, which trails only Tennessee Tech (40.5 points). Southeast Missouri ranks third with 34.5 points and is followed by Eastern Illinois (32), Morehead State (21), Southern Indiana (20.5), SIUE (18.5), Lindenwood (18.5), Little Rock (18), and Tennessee State (17).

Five separate Skyhawk athletic programs have posted points so far this season, led by the pair of OVC regular season champion volleyball (10) and football (9.5) squads. Men’s cross country collected nine points following their best OVC Championship finish in school history while women’s cross country (five points) and soccer (2.5 points) have also contributed to UT Martin’s scoring so far.

First awarded after the 2008-09 season, the OVC Commissioner’s Cup is a symbol of overall athletic excellence in Conference-sponsored championships and is annually given to one member institution. Points are distributed based on the number of schools that sponsor the sport while each school is required to count 13 total sports. Schools are required to count point totals for men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball, one male track and one female track (track includes cross country, indoor track or outdoor track) while schools that sponsor football are also required to count it. Each school’s cumulative score is made up of its next highest point totals from the remaining sports, regardless of gender.

The OVC unveils updated Commissioner’s Cup standings at the conclusion of the fall and winter championship seasons. The final results are released following the spring championship season.

In 2021-22, the Skyhawks managed 83.49 points to place fifth in the final standings. UT Martin’s most points in a single academic year is 89, set during the 2016-17 campaign.