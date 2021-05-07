UT Martin receives historical OVC Team Sportsmanship Award for men’s golf

The UT Martin golf program set an OVC record Friday as the league announced the Skyhawks as the 2021-22 recipient of the Team Sportsmanship Award.

This marks the eighth overall men’s golf award for UT Martin – passing Jacksonville State softball (seven) for the most by any university/sport combination in league history.

Friday’s announcement also marks the seventh consecutive season that the Skyhawks have earned the award, starting with the 2013-14 campaign (no award was given during the abbreviated 2019-20 season).

No other OVC school has won the award in a single sport more than four years in a row.

Implemented in August 2005, the OVC Team Sportsmanship Award is voted on by the student-athletes and coaches of the respective sports and are bestowed upon the conference squads deemed to have best exhibited the standards of sportsmanship and ethical behavior as outlined by the OVC and NCAA. Included in the areas for evaluation are the conduct of student-athletes, coaches, staff, administrators and fans.

“Without sportsmanship there are truly no meaningful victories,” OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said. “The recipients of the OVC Team Sportsmanship awards should accept this award with great pride for their fellow competitors have made it clear their teams exemplify the best in intercollegiate athletics. In receiving this prestigious honor other competitors are saying these student-athletes compete with class, respect their opponents and value fair play. That is quite a compliment as those are all traits that will lead to true victories throughout the course of life.”

The OVC Team Sportsmanship Award is the most recent addition to an awards program that recognizes and celebrates sportsmanship within the conference. In 1998, the league established the Steve Hamilton Sportsmanship Award, presented annually to a male or female athlete of junior or senior status who best exemplifies the characteristics of the late Morehead State student-athlete, coach and administrator. Five years later, the conference added the OVC Sportsmanship Award, presented annually to the member institution selected by its peers to have best exhibited the standards of sportsmanship and ethical behavior as outlined by the OVC and NCAA.

In 1995, the OVC implemented a first-of-its-kind “Sportsmanship Statement”, a policy promoting principles of fair play, ethical conduct and respect for one’s opponent. The statement answered the challenge of the NCAA Presidents Commission to improve sportsmanship in collegiate athletics and has become a model for others to follow across the nation.