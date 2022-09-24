UT Martin resumes annual University Choirs Dessert Evening

MARTIN, Tenn. – After a pause in annual scheduling, UT Martin will be holding the University Choirs Dessert Evening for the first time since 2019.

The event is set for September 30 and October 1 at 7:00 with proceeds benefitting UT Martin Choral groups.

The University Choirs Dessert Evening will be held during homecoming week in the Blankenship Recital Hall in the fine arts building on the UT Martin main campus.

The audience will be served three different desserts throughout the course of the concert, with performances by soloists, small groups, the University Singers and the New Pacer Singers happening in between each course.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit alumni.utm.edu or contact Dr. Robert Mancusi, interim humanities and fine arts chair, at [email protected]

(Emily Pennington, Office of University Relations)