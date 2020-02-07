The UT Martin Skyhawks returned back to the Elam Center Thursday night, and got the sweep over Tennessee Tech.

In the opener, a battle of the OVC leaders saw the Skyhawks win 71-62 over Tennessee Tech. UTM held the Golden Eagles to just 26 points.

Junior forwards Chelsea Perry and Maddie Waldrop again led the Skyhawks with 56 of their 71 points, but head coach Kevin McMillan says UT Martin can’t count on that every game.

In the nightcap, the Skyhawks played as good defensively as they have all year en route to a 74-62 win over Tennessee Tech. UT Martin led by as many as 31 points over the Golden Eagles.

The scoring was spread evenly for the Skyhawks with Quinten Dove leading the team with 19 points to go along with 16 a piece from Parker Stewart and Derek Hawthorne, Jr. and 10 points dropped in by Ja’Darius Harris.

After the game, Coach Anthony Stewart says the first half told the story.

The Skyhawks will be back in action Saturday when UT Martin hosts Jacksonville State. Tipoff for the women’s game is set for 2:00 with the airtime to begin at 1:30 on WCMT.