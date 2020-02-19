The first of five regular season spring rodeos for UT Martin takes place this week, as the Skyhawks travel to Meridian, Mississippi for an event hosted by East Mississippi Community College February 20-22.

Both of UTM’s teams finished the fall season strong, as the men’s squad registered three victories and the women’s team earned one win.

At the midway point of UT Martin’s 2019-20 schedule, the men’s team ranks fifth nationally with 3,255 points – leading by 370 points in the Ozark Region standings. Meanwhile, the women’s squad is ranked 23rd in the nation with 890 points (520 points behind leader Missouri Valley College).

On the men’s side, four UT Martin cowboys rank in the top-eight nationally in their respective events. Chase Thrasher ranks third in tie down roping with 515 points so far during the 2019-20 campaign. Robert Haley’s 625 points rank seventh in saddle bronc riding while Stetson Bierman (720 points) and Hunter Green (645 points) rank sixth and eighth, respectively in bareback riding.

Jayci Braudrick (second in breakaway roping, 175 points), Casey Allen (sixth in barrel racing, 175 points) and Kailey Schmidt (10th in breakaway roping, 125 points) each represent the UT Martin women’s team in the top-10 rankings of their respective events in the Ozark Region standings.

Following this week, UT Martin travels to Arkansas-Monticello and Pearl River in the month of March.

The 52nd annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo is set for April 16-18 before the regular season finale at Northwest Mississippi.

The 72nd annual College National Finals Rodeo will once again take place in Casper, Wyoming as the 2020 version of the event is scheduled for June 14-20.