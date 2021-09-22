UT Martin Rodeo kicks off 2021-22 campaign this weekend at Missouri Valley College

Head coach John Luthi officially begins his 25th season at the helm of the UT Martin rodeo program this weekend when the Skyhawks head to Marshall, Missouri for the season-opening three-day event Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Hosted by Missouri Valley College, this rodeo is the beginning of a 10-date schedule – evenly split with five events in the fall and five in the spring – for members of the Ozark Region in 2021-22. Included on UT Martin’s schedule is the 54th Annual Spring College Rodeo at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion on April 7-9, 2022.

Luthi’s 2021-22 roster includes 31 total returners and 11 newcomers. The UT Martin men’s team returns 17 cowboys and welcomes in four new faces while the Skyhawk women’s squad retained 14 cowgirls to go along with seven underclassmen.

“I think both teams are pretty solid,” Luthi said. “We have a smaller roster but we have good depth on both teams. It will be a challenge trying to pick six men and four women for team points but that’s a good problem to have. We have a really strong group of new additions and a lot of returners so we are excited to get underway.”

With all of the excitement surrounding the 11 newcomers who will be competing in the arena, three new members of the coaching staff have arguably made just as much of an impact. Luthi turned to UT Martin rodeo alums Chase Thrasher (assistant coach who was a four-time College National Finals Rodeo qualifier), Tyler Waltz (assistant roughstock coach who was a member of the program’s 2014 national championship team and a world champion bareback rider) and Logan Neal (graduate assistant who will also compete as a student-athlete in 2021-22) to help out with day-to-day operations.“Hiring a full-time assistant coach has helped us out a lot,” Luthi said. “Chase has already brought a big impact to our team while Tyler and Logan are always there to help out whenever they are needed. It’s been really beneficial and having a large staff like this has been a big asset – allowing me to be able to bounce between arenas during practice.”

Last season, the UT Martin men’s team advanced to the CNFR for the 46th time in a 47-year span – earning a No. 11 national rank after the regular season was completed. The Skyhawk men finished second in seven of their 10 regular-season rodeos, piling up 4,910 combined points.

Three 2021 CNFR participants return to UT Martin this season in Jesse Keysaer, Stetson Bierman and Cole Walker. Both Keysaer (steer wrestling) and Bierman (bareback riding) advanced to the national championship short round in June, each placing 12th nationally in their respective events. Walker represented the Skyhawks in team roping after he was the heeler for the top point-earning duo in the nation during the 2020-21 regular season.

In addition to those three, the UT Martin men return nine cowboys who ranked in the top-15 of the Ozark Region in their respective events. That list includes Weston Hamilton (bareback riding), Cole Harmon (all-around, steer wrestling, team roping header), Wyatt Hart (bull riding), Cody Hogan (team roping heeler), Blake Leamon (bareback riding), Neal (steer wrestling), Justin Sailors (team roping header), Jack Smithson (saddle bronc riding) and Walter Smithson (bull riding).

On the women’s side, the Skyhawks boasted one victory (the 53rd Annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo) last season while placing fifth in the Ozark Region with 1,360 points.

In order for UT Martin to return to its 2020 Ozark Region championship form, five returners project to be key contributors to the squad’s success. Grace Bryant (all-around, breakaway roping, goat tying), Lauren Heck (goat tying), Shayne Mallory (barrel racing, goat tying) and Kailey Schmidt (goat tying) all garnered enough points to rank in the top-15 in the Ozark Region in their respective events last season.