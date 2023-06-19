UT-Martin Rodeo Season Comes to End at National Championships in Wyoming

Another successful UT-Martin rodeo season is in the books, as the 75th Annual College National Finals Rodeo wrapped up on Saturday in Casper, Wyoming.

Making their 48th appearance in the last 49 years at the national championship, the Skyhawk men placed 21st in the team standings with 195 points.

A pair of UT-Martin cowboys clinched a spot in Saturday’s championship round of their respective events.

For the second straight year, Cole Walker, who was the defending National Champion in the all-around, advanced to the finals in tie down roping, while Jesse Keysaer also earned a trip into the finals in steer wrestling.

Walker finished sixth overall, while Keysaer placed seventh.

Clarendon College won the men’s National Championship title, while West Alabama won on the women’s side.