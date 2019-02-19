Coming off a successful fall season that saw both teams place in the top-15 of the national standings, the UT Martin rodeo program opens the spring season at East Mississippi Community College this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Through a half-dozen rodeos in the fall, the UT Martin men rank seventh nationally with 2,805 points while the women’s squad comes in ranked 15th with 1,222.5 points. The men’s and women’s teams rank second and third, respectively, in the Ozark Region.

This weekend is the first of four regular season rodeos for UT Martin this spring.

UT Martin will also take a trip to Arkansas-Monticello on March 28-30 before hosting the 51st annual Spring College Rodeo at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion on April 11-13.

UT Martin concludes the regular season at Northwest Mississippi (April 25-27) before traveling to Casper, Wyo. for the 2019 College National Finals Rodeo on June 9-15.