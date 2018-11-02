The Tennessee Tau chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon at UT Martin has been placed on interim suspension after a university investigation into possible hazing and other violations.

University Relations’ Bud Grimes says the interim suspension was placed on SAE Thursday by the university’s Office of Student Conduct.

The SAE fraternity earlier ordered the immediate suspension of chapter operations until its own investigation is complete. The suspension letter from the SAE national fraternity to the chapter was dated October 31.

Violations of university policy and student conduct were reported to have begun in September, but details of the activities weren’t known to university officials until this week.

The incidents occurred off campus and no injuries were reported.

Sanctions by the Office of Student Conduct can be appealed by the chapter once the investigation is complete.

