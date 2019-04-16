For the eighth time in program history, the University of Tennessee at Martin will compete for a national championship in the 2019 National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championships in Waco, Texas.

Teams from across the nation will be competing for the championship on Wednesday through Saturday at the Extraco Events Center.

For the second consecutive year, the National Collegiate Equestrian Association will award a team champion, as well as event champions in equitation over fences, equitation on the flat, horsemanship and reining.

UT-Martin is represented in all four championship event brackets and will open play on Wednesday.

The Skyhawks are seeded 7th in reining and will take on No. 10 ranked Delaware State, while UT Martin’s No. 14th ranked equitation over fences squad will battle against No. 3 ranked Southern Methodist University.

The Skyhawks are ranked No. 8 in equitation on the flat and square off against No. 9 ranked TCU, while UT Martin’s No. 9 ranked horsemanship team will take on No. 8 Georgia.