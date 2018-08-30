College football season is back, and UTM is kicking off their 2018 campaign with a tough first week match-up against a stacked SEC opponent in the Missouri Tigers.

The Skyhawks are never afraid to test their team in the first week of the season, and their previous schedules have included multiple SEC teams. Head Coach Jason Simpson knows the odds are stacked against his team, but there are still some things he’s looking for from his players.

Missouri has a team that revolves around their offense, with a star, potential first round draft pick quarterback Drew Lock at the helm. The Tigers averaged 503 yards per game last year, hanging 37.5 points per game on their opponents throughout the season. With all that firepower on offense, Coach Simpson says their defense will be tough to crack as well.

UT Martin and Missouri will kick off at 3:00 with airtime at 2:30 on 100.5 WCMT.

