UT Martin’s Rodeo team met over the weekend at Missouri Valley College and came back with a team title on the men’s side and a second place finish for the women’s squad.

The UT Martin men won the rodeo by 140 points over second-place Missouri Valley College, while the women’s team finished with 350 combined points, only behind Missouri Valley’s 470 points.

UT Martin will try to keep the momentum rolling with another meet this week traveling to West Alabama, beginning Thursday.