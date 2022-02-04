UT Martin signs first statewide articulation agreement with TCAT

UT Martin chancellor Dr. Keith Carver and Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crump president Stephen Milligan signed the first statewide articulation agreement between a TCAT and a university on January 31.

“I’m extremely excited about UT Martin’s new pathway in partnership with TCAT Crump,” said Carver. “This arrangement will allow greater access to higher education for Tennesseans and promote the importance of agriculture to our region.”

According to the partnership agreement, students who complete the Farming Operations Technology program at TCAT Crump, can receive up to 30 credit hours at UT Martin.

The Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education Grant, which works to improve the region’s economy and support local industry partners by preparing students to perform in highly skilled workforce, funded the partnership.

Paige Isbell, from Bethel Springs, will be the first TCAT Crump student to take advantage of this partnership. She is on target to graduate from TCAT Crump’s Farming Operations Technology program in August and will immediately begin classes at UT Martin for an animal science degree.

“I think it is pretty exciting for the future students who get this opportunity,” said Isbell.

For more information about the agreement, contact Erica Bell, director of regional centers and online programs at UT Martin, at [email protected]