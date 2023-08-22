UT Martin Soccer Bastock and Hunt earn Player of the Week honors

The first batch of OVC soccer Player of the Week awards were rolled out Tuesday and UT Martin had two winners.

Catey Hunt was awarded Defensive Player of the Week and Poppy Bastock was named Co-Goalkeeper of the Week.

The duo helped UT Martin secure its first win in a season opener on the road since 2007. After Austin Peay scored its first goal at the 17:13 mark, the Skyhawks held the Governors scoreless for the rest of the game for their first win in Clarksville since 2021.

This marks the first time that the Skyhawks have had two OVC winners in the same week since 2021 when Emely van der Vliet won Offensive Player of the Week and Erica Myers won Goalkeeper of the Week.

Hunt logged 89 minutes in the match while Bastock recorded seven saves, facing 15 shots with eight being on goal. The win gave UT Martin head coach Mike Varga his first victory as a Skyhawk.

A native of Leicester, England, Bastock wins her first OVC Goalkeeper of the Week award, and the first for the Skyhawks since Erica Myers in 2021. Hailing from McDonough, Ga., Hunt has started 65 career games for UT Martin and earns her first OVC Defensive Player of the Week award.

The Skyhawks have their home opener Thursday night at 7:00 against Appalachian State on ESPN+.